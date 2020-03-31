The OnePlus 8 Series Will be Unveiled on 14th April

When you’re all stuck at home working, wrangling children, or being bored, there’s not a lot to get you really excited about new tech. Except maybe a new phone? Assuming the coronavirus doesn’t affect supply lines, those are still to come regardless of how long Boris makes us stay inside. The next big event on the calendar appears to be the launch of the OnePlus 8 series, with OnePlus now confirming that it’ll be showing off the phones on the 14th April.

All we know for sure about this range is that every single device OnePlus announces will be 5G ready, and there will be a 120Hz refresh rate on at least one of them. There have been plenty of rumours and leaks floating around the internet, though, claiming more features are coming. Features like the long-awaited wireless charging and IP-rated water resistance, and more.

There’s also supposed to be three different phones on the way: the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and a brand new type called the OnePlus 8 Lite. We’ll see what’s what on the day, though.

The event is set to take place at 4pm UK time, and will be live-streamed on YouTube and the OnePlus website. Obviously the coronavirus pandemic means people can’t attend the launch in person, and that means OnePlus fans can’t by tickets to be in the same room as all the big announcements. Not that there’s really much to be gained from being there in person anyway.

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus has said:

“With the OnePlus 8 series, we’re excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing fast 5G capabilities, specially engineered high refresh rate displays and OnePlus’ signature powerful performance setup. The OnePlus 8 series will bring a truly ‘burdenless’ experience to all our users, who have come to expect nothing but the best all-around flagship smartphones from us. No detail is too small for us, as OnePlus always strives to deliver the best user experience possible with our premium flagship devices.”

The tagline this time around is “Lead with Speed” which means OnePlus is focusing on how fast and powerful its devices are again.