The OnePlus Nord Documentary is Coming to Amazon Prime

OnePlus has made a whole entire documentary about the making of its recent budget smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. It’s been available for a while now, first on the cursed IGTV Instagram platform and then later on YouTube, cut up into four “episodes” for reasons .

Now, the whole film is “premiering” (even though it’s already out) on Amazon Prime Video in 121 countries and territories on 18th August, technically the first time the entire thing has gone anywhere all at once.

To celebrate the move, OnePlus has posted the trailer to Instagram again (complete with “pump the breaks” clanger) even though – as we said – the whole thing is already available.

If pressing Play four times is too much effort for you but watching 40 minutes of phone marketing isn’t, we guess this is for you.

In the meantime, here are all four episodes of ‘New Beginnings’, and you can read our OnePlus Nord review here.