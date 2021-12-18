The online summit between Putin and Biden is expected to take place in the “very near future,” according to the Kremlin.

According to a Russian presidential advisor, the date will be announced in coordination with the US.

MOSCOW is the Russian capital.

A Kremlin official said on Friday that a video meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden could happen “in the next few days.”

Yury Ushakov, the presidential advisor on foreign policy issues, told reporters in Moscow that the date will be announced simultaneously with the US side at a mutually agreed upon time.

“This video conference has a set date and time.

However, it is preferable to wait until all parameters have been finalized with the American side before making an official announcement,” Ushakov said.

According to the advisor, the two presidents intend to discuss the implementation of the decisions reached at the Geneva summit in June this year, bilateral relations, and the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Ukraine, Libya, and Syria.

Russia wants guarantees from the West on NATO’s non-expansion to its borders, according to Ushakov, and this will be discussed at the meeting.

He also stated that issues relating to strategic stability, as well as Russia’s proposal to convene a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council, would be discussed.

Ushakov did not rule out the possibility that the two presidents discuss the oil market situation.

When asked if the meeting would take place before or after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in December, he said it would take place before.

“After,” Ushakov said on number six.