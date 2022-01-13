The only Jewish nursing home in the Harrisburg area has been sold, which has been described as “heartbreaking.”

The sale of the only Jewish nursing home in the Harrisburg area has been described as “heartbreaking.”

The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg Campus, a non-profit facility that has served senior citizens in the Harrisburg area for 45 years, is being sold to a real estate investment firm based in New Jersey.

The Jewish Home’s board of directors announced this week that it has reached an agreement to sell the facility to Tryko Partners, citing financial difficulties related to Medicaid reimbursement rates and COVID-19.

The Residence, a 58-unit independent living personal care apartment building, is located in the 4000 block of Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township.

The president of the board of directors, Richard Spiegelman, described the decision to sell the facility as “heart-wrenching.”

“I think to summarize it for all of us, it was a painful but necessary experience,” he said.

Spiegelman cited financial difficulties as a reason for the sale, citing the widening gap between Medicaid reimbursement rates and the cost of caring for residents as one example.

“The costs of caring for residents outweigh the reimbursements by about (dollar)100 per resident per day,” he said.

Medicaid pays for the services of two-thirds of the skilled nursing residents.

The pandemic, which imposed significant additional costs associated with protecting residents and staff, exacerbated these challenges.

COVID-19 also resulted in a drop in hospital referrals to skilled nursing facilities, resulting in a significant drop in revenue.

Only about 100 of the Jewish Home’s beds have been occupied.

Officials at the nursing home expected to be able to increase that number, but staffing shortages in the nursing care industry prevented the Jewish Home from doing so.

The Residence’s units aren’t all full either.

All of the issues, some of which have been building for years and others which have been brought on by the pandemic, have cost the nursing facility thousands of dollars with no end in sight.

“We were hemorrhaging (dollar)250,000 per month going back to December 2020,” Spiegelman said.

More than 200 people work on the campus, though some are hired on a contract basis rather than being employed directly by the Jewish…

