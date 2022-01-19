The opening of a new (dollar)50 million train station in Dauphin County was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The opening of a new (dollar)50 million train station in Dauphin County was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Middletown – A new train station has opened in a midstate town.

Amtrak converted a warehouse between Emaus and Main streets, just a few blocks from the former Middletown stop’s parking lot, into a facility where people can park or lock their bikes and walk to the train platform via a pedestrian bridge.

No restrooms are available in the building.

The facility is accessible to people with disabilities and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

With no building or facilities, the old station was essentially a park and ride.

Residents, students at Penn State Harrisburg, who are less than a mile away, and passengers flying into Harrisburg International Airport, which is about two miles away, will all benefit from the new Middletown station.

It began accepting passengers in January.

ten

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held.

The project has been in the works for nearly two decades, according to Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries.

“This is the culmination of local, state, and federal entities working together in a cooperative manner,” he said.

“This is what happens when people band together to get things done for the greater good.”

The cost was estimated to be around (dollar)50 million, with funding provided by the Federal Transit Administration, PennDOT, and Amtrak.

The new facility, according to Amtrak’s AVP Infrastructure Access and Investment Tom Moritz, is part of a long-term effort to expand and improve access to the Keystone Corridor between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

“Amtrak’s stations are the lifeblood of the communities they serve.

Transportation hubs aren’t the only ones.

“For those coming to stay or just passing through, the train station also paints the first impression of a town,” he added.

A new parking lot opened in March at Lancaster Station, and construction on the Coatesville Station began in October.