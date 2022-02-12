The operator of a closed Pennsylvania vaccine site has reached an agreement with the state, agreeing to destroy personal information files.

The operator of a closed Pennsylvania vaccine facility has reached an agreement with the state, agreeing to destroy personal information files.

(AP) — A graduate student in psychology whose COVID-19 vaccine operation was shut down by Philadelphia last year has reached an agreement with the state attorney general’s office to destroy all personal health information gathered by his start-up.

The agreement was filed in Commonwealth Court on Friday, and it must be approved by a judge before it can go into effect.

The main charge leveled against Andrei Doroshin, who had almost no experience in public health when the city assigned him the job, was that he intended to profit from the vaccine operation run by his start-up, Philly Fighting COVID.

Doroshin denied the attorney general’s allegations, including that he broke the state’s nonprofit corporation law.

Doroshin and his associates will be prohibited from managing charitable assets or soliciting charitable donations in Pennsylvania for the next ten years under the terms of the agreement.

Doroshin must also destroy the personal health information gathered through the vaccine pre-registration service and is prohibited from profiting from the data or the vaccine.

Doroshin also needs to get rid of the Philly Fighting COVID.

He was hired, according to city officials, because he and his friends organized one of the community groups that set up COVID-19 testing sites across the city in 2020.

They had to shut down the vaccine operation after learning that Doroshin had changed his privacy notice to allow him to potentially sell patient data.

He referred to it as a glitch, which he quickly fixed.

