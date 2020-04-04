The Oppo Find X2 Takes One of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Best Features and Does It Better

Samsung just raised the bar for high refresh rate screens on phones to 120Hz with the Galaxy S20 line, but now, Oppo may have just one-upped Samsung with the Find X2.

Available as two slightly different models – the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro – where Oppo has outdone Samsung is by giving the Find X2 a 6.7-inch 3168 x 1440 AMOLED display that can pump out 120Hz no matter the resolution. That’s a critical advantage compared to the Galaxy S20, where Samsung only lets you use 120Hz mode when the S20’s screen is set to a lower FHD+ resolution, which means you’re forced to choose between using the S20’s full 3200 x 1440 resolution or 120Hz mode.

On the S20, Samsung says the ability to turn on 120Hz at the S20’s full resolution was disabled to better balance the phone’s performance and battery life. Meanwhile, Oppo’s new phone doesn’t have the limitation, and after getting a chance to play around with a Find X2 Pro for a bit, I’m really glad it doesn’t.

120Hz at max resolution is where it’s at. (Photo: Samsung/Gizmodo)

With the phone set to its full resolution and 120Hz, the Find X2 Pro’s screen is wonderfully sharp. And it’s not like Oppo cut corners on other parts of the Find X2’s screen, because colours appear bright and saturated, and with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, the Find X2 isn’t hurting there either. Combined with the same 240Hz touch response rate (the same you get on the Galaxy S20), the Find X2’s screen is simply exceedingly smooth.

But a great screen isn’t the only highlight feature on the Find X2, as the phone comes with flagship specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of base storage (or 512GB on the Find X2 Pro), in-screen fingerprint reader, and support for 5G. Though somewhat annoyingly, you don’t get a microSD card reader or a headphone jack.

On the back, the Find X2 gets a 48-MP main cam, a 12-MP ultra-wide cam, and a 13-MP telephoto cam, with the Find X2 Pro stepping up another level with a 48-MP main cam, a 48-MP ultra-wide cam, and a 13-MP periscope telephoto cam that delivers a 10x hybrid zoom (along with digital zoom up to 60x). So while even the Find X2 Pro’s overall reach isn’t quite as stupidly long as the 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Oppo isn’t that far behind.

I absolutely love the Find X2 Pro’s copper and orange colour scheme. (Photo: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo)

And when it comes to recharging the phone, the Find X2 sports Oppo’s extremely fast 65-watt Super VOOC charging. Seriously, I was kind of floored the first time I tested it out. After letting the phone drain to down before plugging it in to recharge, the Find X2 Pro went from 5 per cent battery to 67 per cent in just 15 minutes, before hitting 82 per cent after another five minutes. For any kind of normal use, that’s basically a full charge in 20 minutes, though it’s also somewhat necessary since the Find X2 doesn’t support wireless charging.

I also want to call attention to the Find X2’s design. It has nice curved sides and a polished metal frame that feel a lot like a Galaxy S10+ (which is a good thing in my book), but more importantly, alongside the Find X2 Pro’s standard black ceramic back, there’s also a version that features an orange vegan leather back.

Not only does the vegan leather seem like better protection against everyday drops, it feels fantastic and when combining that leather with the coppery/rose gold metal on its sides, it looks great too. If you go for the leather version, the Find X2 Pro definitely isn’t a phone you’ll want to put in a case.

However, the big downside to all this is that like the Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra, the Find X2 comes with a hefty price. The standard Find X2 is listed at £900, while the Find X2 Pro goes for £1,100. So for any normal folk that were scared away by the super high price of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Oppo isn’t really giving people a lot of relief. Even with that price tag, there’s still a lot of like, and I’m looking forward to going more in-depth with the Find X2 Pro now that it’s officially available.