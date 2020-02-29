The opposition calls on “Russia without Putin” to rally for a killed liberal

Moscow (AFP) – Thousands gathered in central Moscow on Saturday to urge President Vladimir Putin not to remain in power indefinitely. This was the first major protest by the Russian opposition since the Kremlin chief announced controversial plans to change the constitution.

The rally passed five years after opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was murdered, but organizers also want the Putin event to send a message after he proposed major constitutional changes.

The organizers, including the country’s most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, have called for mass participation to show Putin that he must never consider staying in power when his current mandate ends in 2024.

The Moscow authorities gave the rally permission – after a series of demonstrations that called for fair elections last summer had been roughly distributed – and the street was crowded with a stream of demonstrators, an AFP correspondent said.

“The Putin regime is a threat to humanity,” said the slogan on a poster next to a portrait of Nemtsov.

“Putin’s policy is based on total lies,” another quoted the liberal politician who was murdered in Central Moscow on February 27, 2015.

“Russia without Putin!” The crowd sang repeatedly as they started marching.

The White Counter Monitor, which counts participation in protests, said 22,300 people took part in the march. The Home Office said 8,000 participated.

– ‘Stay in power by all means’ –

Putin, who has ruled Russia for two decades, sparked a political storm in January and proposed a revision of the constitution, the first changes to the Basic Law since 1993.

Analysts see the plan as the start of preparations for the successor when Putin’s fourth term as president ends in 2024, while the opposition says the strong Kremlin man wants to remain a leader for life.

“I think this is a crime, that it mocks the constitution,” said Semyon Pevzner, a pensioner aged 75. “The only goal is to stay in power by any means.”

Putin came to power as Prime Minister under Boris Yeltsin in 1999 before becoming President in 2000. Between 2000 and 2008, he served a maximum of two times in a row before being prime minister for four years.

In 2012 he returned to the Kremlin for a newly expanded six-year mandate and was re-elected in 2018. However, opponents fear that he could remain Russia’s number one, even if the president’s job in 2024 is nominally given to someone else.

Kseniya Telmanova, a 21-year-old student, reflected that Putin had been president all her life, except for her first few months. “It was probably the best months of my life,” she said with a laugh. “The leaders should fear that they may lose power.”

Russia plans to hold a referendum on constitutional changes on April 22.

According to the Levada Center, an independent pollster, a quarter of Russians will support the constitutional proposals, while 56 percent said they’re still not sure why the changes were needed.

Forty-four percent also said Putin should leave power in 2024, while 45 percent said he should stay.

– “Against political repression” –

Around 2,000 people gathered on Saturday for a similar demonstration in Russia’s second largest city, Saint Petersburg. They held flowers, portraits of Nemtsov and banners with the words “They feared you, Boris”.

“This is basically the only chance we have to say that we are against what’s going on in the country and against this police state,” said Galina Zuiko, 55.

Nemtsov – one of Putin’s loudest critics and former deputy prime minister of the Yeltsin government – was shot dead on a Moscow bridge near the Kremlin.

In 2017, a court found a former Chechen security officer guilty and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Four other men were found guilty of involvement in the murder.

But Nemtsov’s family and allies insist that the authorities have failed to bring the masterminds to justice.

“We haven’t seen any major progress in the investigation,” Navalny said in short comments to opposition TV Rain. “We will continue to turn out (every year) until this case is resolved.”

The demonstrators also asked the authorities to release Russian political prisoners. A group of women held a banner that read, “Mothers against political oppression. Freedom for our children.”

A number of people have been arrested after tens of thousands gathered in Moscow last summer to call for fair elections. This was the largest surge in protests in the country in over half a decade.