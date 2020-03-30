The Organization of Ibero-American States offers free access to educational and cultural resources

The Organization of Iberoamerican States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) has given free and free access to educational administrations, teachers, families and students, to numerous educational and cultural contents.

All the resources are already accessible on its website (https://www.oei.es/Educacion/recursoseducativosoei/). As reported by the OEI in a statement, these are resources made by education experts.

Among them are, for example, the film and the cinema notebook of “Welcome”, by the Spanish director Javier Fesser, awarded with more than 50 international awards, which tells the story of two brothers of six and nine years and their journey three hours to his school in the heart of the Peruvian Andes, within the OEI’s ‘Luces para Aprender’ project. There are also available, among others, math teaching guides or proposals for work in musical or plastic expression.

The initiative is part of the #LaOEIcontigo campaign, which tries to minimize the negative consequences of the suspension of the academic calendar due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Secretary General of the Organization of Ibero-American States, Mariano Jabonero, “the activity of the OEI is going to be aimed at giving continuity to our cooperative action with Ibero-America, as we have been doing for 70 years. Firstly, by monitoring and reporting on the evolution of the crisis and, at the same time, promoting actions of an educational and cultural nature that serve to alleviate or compensate for the educational and cultural effects derived from the pandemic. In summary, from our organization we are committed to providing concrete answers to help solve the real problems that the pandemic has imposed on us and make it possible for no one to be left behind. ”

According to its promoters, the campaign aims to contribute to alleviating the suspension of classroom teaching activities, a situation that in Latin America affects more than 122 million students, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In this context, the OEI is also monitoring the impact of Covid-19 on education, science and culture in the region.

It is estimated that in the 23 countries of the Ibero-American community that are members of the OEI (Andorra, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Guatemala, Equatorial Guinea, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Uruguay and Venezuela) there are 14 million children at the child level who have had their classes interrupted, 46 million in primary education, 44 million in secondary education and more than 18 million University students. In total, more than 122 million students have been affected in Latin America. .