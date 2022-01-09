The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for restraint and an end to violence in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is being urged to exercise restraint and put an end to violence by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The country’s top Muslim body has expressed grave concern about recent events.

On Thursday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for an end to the violence in Kazakhstan, where massive protests against rising fuel prices have taken place.

In a written statement, the top Muslim body expressed grave concern about the current events in Central Asia, as well as sadness over the acts of violence that have resulted in dozens of deaths and property damage.

The organization urged the Kazakh people to exercise restraint and put an end to acts of violence, while also expressing its support for the Kazakh government’s efforts to maintain peace, security, and stability.

So, what’s going on in Kazakhstan?

Earlier this week, Kazakhstani security forces said dozens of protesters were killed while attempting to take over government buildings in Almaty, the country’s largest city.

The cities of Shymkent, near the Uzbek border, and Aktau, on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, are said to be under control.

In Almaty, where thousands of people had taken to the streets, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev imposed a curfew.

On January 1, protests began in western Kazakhstan.

2 over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which spread to other parts of the country later.

Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region have both declared states of emergency to ensure public safety.

Tokayev also gave his approval to the government’s resignation.

He then sought assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance that agreed to send an unspecified number of peacekeepers.