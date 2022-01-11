The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has demanded that a Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for several months be released.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has demanded the release of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a hunger strike for months.

Hisham Abu Hawwash has been on a hunger strike in protest of Israel’s detention of him without charge.

On Tuesday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for the release of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a hunger strike for 141 days in protest of his detention by Israel without charge or trial.

Hisham Abu Hawwash has gone on an indefinite hunger strike to protest his detention under Israel’s administrative detention policy, which allows Tel Aviv to hold anyone for six months without charge or trial.

“Deeply concerned about the critical health condition of Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash, in protest of his administrative detention in Israeli occupation prisons,” said OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha in a statement.

“The organization stands by Palestinian detainees in Israeli occupation prisons and works to bring their voices and suffering to the attention of the entire world,” he added.

The OIC chief urged human rights organizations and international organizations to intervene to secure the release of the Palestinian detainee and “put pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to fulfill its obligations under international human rights law, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Conventions regarding the treatment of Palestinian prisoners.”

On October 27, 2020, Israeli forces detained Abu Hawwash, a father of five from Dura in the southern West Bank, and placed him under administrative detention.

According to prisoner advocacy groups, around 4,650 Palestinians are detained in Israeli jails, with at least 500 being held without charge or trial.

