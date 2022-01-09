The Organization of Turkic States has offered assistance to Kazakhstan, which has been rocked by protests.

Kazakhstan has received support from the Organization of Turkic States.

Members of the organization express their belief in Kazakh authorities’ ability to peacefully defuse tensions in the Central Asian country.

During nationwide protests on Thursday, members of the Organization of Turkic States expressed their willingness to support Kazakhstan.

In a statement, the organization emphasized the importance of peace and stability while expressing strong solidarity with Kazakhstan, one of its member countries.

“(The organization) expresses their faith in the Kazakh authorities’ ability to defuse tensions peacefully and restore calm and order,” the statement continued.

It expressed confidence in “the wisdom and desire of the brotherly Kazakh people” to restore normalcy, as well as condolences for those who died in the incidents and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

Kazakhstan’s situation

More than 200 people were detained for disrupting public order during Tuesday’s nationwide demonstrations, according to Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry.

During the protests, the ministry reported that 37 police vehicles were damaged, 95 officers were injured, and one car was set ablaze.

Massive rallies were held in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, and police are still deployed on the streets.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the resignation of Prime Minister Askar Mamin and his ministers on Wednesday, blaming the government for the protests against a recent increase in LPG prices.

Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region in the west from January as protests spread across the country.

5-19 to ensure the safety of the public.

In Almaty, the country’s former capital, he also imposed a curfew after tens of thousands of people took to the streets.

The protesters retaliated with stones after police used stun grenades and teargas to disperse them.

There were also reports of clashes between police and demonstrators.

Access to social media apps like Facebook and Telegram has also been restricted by the government.

On Jan. 1, protests erupted.

2 when drivers protested an increase in LPG prices in the Mangystau city of Zhanaozen, which later spread to Aktau.

Supportive demonstrations in the western cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, and Oral, where Kazakhstan’s petroleum and natural gas reserves are located, spread to other parts of the country, resulting in a nationwide public outcry.