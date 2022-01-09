The Original Flava Brothers show how to spice up your Veganuary with delicious vegan food from Caribbean cuisine.

The Original Flava Brothers show you how to spice up your Veganuary with delicious vegan Caribbean cuisine.

Craig and Shaun McAnuff, co-authors of the new Natural Flava cookbook of plant-based recipes, talk about their love for West Indian vegan dishes, including their recipe for Rasta pumpkin pasta.

Cauliflower burgers may not sound particularly Jamaican, but Shaun and Craig McAnuff assure me that they are “seriously, seriously good” examples of Caribbean vegan cooking.

The Original Flava brothers coat the vegetables in a spicy batter before deep frying them until they are crunchy and golden.

Shaun, 35, describes the texture as “amazing.”

“It’s a chicken substitute that works.”

The pair have written Natural Flava, a cookbook of plant-based Caribbean recipes like this one, that are sure to help anyone who wants to spice up their Veganuary.

It includes dairy-free mac and cheese, fried banana blossom “chicken,” plantain lasagne, and fluffy roti with curry chickpeas.

Shaun explains, “In 2018, I went vegan for a year.”

“I wanted to try something new, and it turned out to be a fantastic experience.”

My mother did the same, and she continues to do so.

It’s worked wonders for her, and she’s now diabetic-free.

There’s a lot to be said about how it benefits your health and allows you to eat more fruits and vegetables.

“Diabetes and high blood pressure are prevalent in the Afro-Caribbean community.

We’re not saying you shouldn’t enjoy yourself, but having the opportunity to show a different side of Caribbean cuisine has been fantastic.”

The couple, who hail from Thornton Heath in south London, shot to fame five years ago when they shared a video recipe for bun and cheese, a true Caribbean classic, on Facebook.

They saw an opportunity after accumulating over 1 million views in just 24 hours.

They’ve been sharing recipes for homemade family dishes like rice and peas, saltfish and ackee online nearly every Saturday at 9 a.m. since then.

“I think people were really interested in learning how to make traditional Caribbean cuisine at home,” Craig, 32, says.

“It’s been popular in the UK for a long time, but I suppose it’s not on everyone’s repertoire, and people haven’t stopped to listen to it.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy