The Orthodox community in Istanbul celebrates the Epiphany with icy dives.

Swimmers dive into the frigid waters of Golden Horn in an age-old ceremony to retrieve Patriarch Bartholomew’s cross.

Orthodox Christians marked the birth and baptism of Jesus of Nazareth, the man they refer to as the messiah, by diving into the icy waters of Istanbul’s Golden Horn on Thursday.

The Epiphany was commemorated in Istanbul with a ceremony hosted by the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, which was followed by swimmers diving into the water to retrieve a symbolic cross.

The morning service at St. Bartholomew was led by Patriarch Bartholomew himself.

Participants chanted prayers and lit candles for the ritual at St. George’s Cathedral, also known as Aya Yorgi Church.

The Orthodox Christmas season begins on the Epiphany Day, which is later than December 25.

Due to different traditional calendars, the date for many other Christians is December 25.

It commemorates Jesus’ baptism in the Jordan River, and is one of the Orthodox Church’s most important holidays.

The participants then walked to the beach of the Golden Horn, a branch of the Bosphorus, where Patriarch Bartholomew threw a cross into the sea, which was retrieved by ten swimmers.

This year, Galip Yavuz was the lucky one who was able to bring the cross back.

“I’m overjoyed, and I wish you all a year filled with fellowship and love,” Yavuz said, noting that he has been a part of the ritual for the past five years.

A crowd of people watched the popular event known as the blessing of the waters.

COVID-19 levels were maintained during the church and Golden Horn rituals.

While swimmers were diving for the cross, sea police units on boats took additional security measures.

Other diving rituals were held in Kuzguncuk, Buyukada, and Yesilkoy, among other districts of the renowned Turkish city.

Turkiye, a land of many faiths, has a long-established Christian population, particularly in major cities like Istanbul.

