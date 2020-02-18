The ‘Outback Wrangler’ flies to Indonesia to catch a 13-foot crocodile with a tyre around its neck

A crocodile hunter has flown to Indonesia to help locals catch a 13-foot beast with a tyre stuck around its neck.

Matt Wright, dubbed Australia’s ‘Outback Wrangler’, wrestles with deadly crocodiles deep in the Northern Territory.

He was sent to the Palu River in northern Indonesia last week with his right-hand-man Chris Wilson to try and capture a four-metre long crocodile with a tyre stuck around its neck.

Mr Wright and his team are working with the Central Sulawesi Natural Resources Agency (BKSDA Jakarta) and the Indonesian government to catch the crocodile, but despite several close calls, they have been unable to rein him in.

After four unsuccessful nights on the water, the Indonesian team are being stretched to their limits, and Mr Wright has started a GoFundMe page to keep the team active and catch the crocodile.

‘I did get a couple really good shots last night, but wasn’t on my game and missed,’ Mr Wright posted in an Instagram update.

‘It’s all about getting the right opportunity to get a good run at catching him and they’re far and few between.

‘I’m only here for another couple of days now, so if we catch him, we catch him, if we don’t, it’s going to be an ongoing process.

‘We’re going to keep on trying to catch this croc over the next twelve months.’

Mr Wright has been watching the saltwater crocodile for the past 18 months, and made the trip after reports the tyre was restricting the crocodile from breathing.

‘I believe the tyre has been around the croc’s neck for a few years now with the croc being able to survive and live unaffected,’ Mr Wright posted on Instagram.

‘However, our contacts in Indonesia have shared recent pictures of the crocodile which show the tyre looking tighter than ever before with the poor fella gasping for air and officials now fearing the tyre is slowly killing the beast.’

The team have set up multiple traps in the river, but the bounty of food moving down the river has made getting the crocodile to move to where they want him a difficult job.

‘I think he’s just so used to people and there’s a huge food source coming down this river that he’s just not hungry,’ Mr Wright told Today.

‘It’s making efforts a bit more difficult to lure him into a trap or get him to come to where we want him to catch him.’