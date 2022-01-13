The outcome of the OSCE meeting in Vienna has left Ukraine satisfied.

According to the foreign minister, a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council consolidated international support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Ukraine, Kyiv

According to diplomatic sources, Ukraine is pleased with the outcome of the Permanent Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, Austria.

In the face of military pressure and illegal ultimatums from Russia, the OSCE has consolidated international support for Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“The OSCE principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act are inviolable, including the right of states to freely choose which organization or union treaty to be a part of,” the statement said, stressing that the country’s partners share its position.

Ukraine will continue to work to ensure that Russia acts in good faith rather than issuing ultimatums that endanger European security, according to the statement.

Ukraine will also continue to work closely with its partners to put in place a comprehensive package to deter Russia from launching a new wave of war in Europe, which it has already begun, according to the statement.

As tensions have risen in recent weeks, Russia, Ukraine, and NATO have increased military exercises, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of plotting an invasion.

In February 2014, Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

The annexation is considered illegal by Turkey, the United States, and the United Nations General Assembly.

Since 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists, according to the UN.

Russia and Ukraine are at odds over a number of issues, including the region.

*Ahmet Gencturk wrote this.