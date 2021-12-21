The ‘outdated’ titles of head boy and head girl have been retired by a wise headteacher.

The ‘outdated’ titles of head boy and head girl are no longer used by a wise headteacher.

The “outdated” titles of head boy and head girl have been ditched by a WOKE headteacher.

Instead, Rachael Lucas has appointed three “head’s ambassadors.”

“A welcoming atmosphere for all,” she said of the gender-neutral roles.

The decision was, however, widely publicized.

“God help us,” Dave Campbell wrote.

Teachers need to be retrained.

The genes aren’t deceiving.

Whether you’re a boy or a girl, there’s something for everyone.

It can’t possibly be anything else.”

“No wonder our teenagers have mental issues,” Diane Williams continued, “they don’t know who they are anymore.”

“We recognize and celebrate diversity and inclusion,” said Mrs Lucas, principal of Bolton St Catherine’s Academy in Greater Manchester, in a letter to parents.

“We’re ecstatic to be able to demonstrate our commitment to this by reconsidering how we address our lead student ambassadors, moving away from the archaic concept of a head girl and boy.”

“With many other initiatives around school,” she continues, “we are signaling our resolve to be an institution that welcomes all.”

A total of 20 students applied for the ambassador positions, and only three were chosen.

She said earlier this year that she would report a violation of the Covid rule to public health officials after girls showed up to class with false eyelashes applied by beauticians.

