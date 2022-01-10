The OVO Hydro is gearing up for its biggest year yet, with Dua Lipa and Stormzy among the headliners.

The OVO Hydro is gearing up for its biggest year yet, with a stellar lineup that includes Dua Lipa and Stormzy.

Scotland’s home of live entertainment is looking forward to welcoming music fans back to the stage.

Live music was one of the first things to go when the pandemic struck, and one of the last to return, but it is now firmly established.

Once again, we can celebrate our love of live music with friends and family by attending shows, singing and dancing along, and having a good time.

And there’s no better place to do it than at Scotland’s premier live entertainment venue, the OVO Hydro.

It’s shaping up to be the biggest and most anticipated year of live music yet, and the OVO Hydro is gearing up to put on some truly show-stopping shows with OVO Energy as its exciting new partner.

After reopening in September after an 18-month hiatus, the iconic venue is expected to welcome over 1.2 million visitors over the next year.

We’ll be giving some lucky winners the chance to win prizes and experiences that money can’t buy.

With so many of our favorite musicians bringing out music during lockdown, the time has come to see them perform once more.

Stormzy, the grime superstar, will perform at the OVO Hydro stage next year, and it promises to be a night to remember.

In April, the BRIT award-winning rapper returns to Glasgow on his Heavy is the Head album tour, following an electrifying headline set at TRNSMT Festival in 2019.

Billie Eillish, a seven-time GRAMMY winner, will bring her highly anticipated Happier Than Ever tour to Glasgow in June, after the original dates were postponed.

The 19-year-old has already taken the world by storm and broken numerous records, including being the youngest person to ever record a Bond theme, No Time To Die, which was released in theaters in September.

On her long-awaited Future Nostalgia tour, pop princess Dua Lipa will also stop by the OVO Hydro.

Lockdown didn’t stop her from working on some incredible projects, including a Future Nostalgia remix album and a virtual concert that was streamed around the world.

The Script, an Irish rock band, will also perform live in front of a Glasgow audience next year.

