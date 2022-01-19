The owner abandoned a seriously ill dog with a large tumor.

Unfortunately, after being found in pain by two members of the public, the SSPCA decided that the kindest thing to do for the desperately sick Staffordshire bull terrier was to put her to sleep.

Warning: This image contains a graphic image.

An abandoned dog discovered with a massive ruptured tumor that had spread throughout her body was put to sleep tragically.

Two members of the public discovered the seriously ill white and tan Staffordshire bull terrier on January 12 and reported it to Coatbridge Police Station.

The Scottish SPCA is conducting an investigation and has issued an appeal to locate her owners.

“The dog was in generally bad shape and was also suffering from a massive mammary tumor that had ruptured,” said Scottish SPCA inspector Jack Marshall.

The tumor had spread to her chest after further investigation.

“She wasn’t microchipped and didn’t have a collar on.”

“The kindest thing to do would be to put her to sleep and end her suffering, according to veterinary advice.”

“We’d like to speak with the members of the public who handed her in so we can learn more about the circumstances in which she was first discovered,” he added.

“Both of the people who handed her in are men.

One stood between 5’7 and 5’8 inches tall with a short beard, dark clothing, and a beanie hat, while the other stood around 6 feet tall, was well-built, and wore a grey jacket.

“We want to know how the dog got into this situation and why she was left alone when she was obviously sick and in pain.”

While we understand that veterinary treatment can be costly, this is not the best course of action to take if you can no longer care for an animal or afford medical treatment.

“Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call our confidential animal helpline at 03000 999 999.”