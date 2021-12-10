The owner is furious after a woman, 37, breaks a restaurant sink while having ‘too vigorously’ on top of it.

A WOMAN has been arrested for allegedly causing criminal damage to a restaurant sink by romping on top of it too vigorously.

Kathryn Trammel, 37, is accused of having sex with a male friend in a bathroom when the eatery’s owner became enraged.

According to The Smoking Gun, it happened in the loos of an Irish 31 restaurant in Seminole, Florida, while she was having an intimate moment with a friend.

Her alleged raunchy behavior has now landed her in court.

Kathryn Trammel, 37, is accused of causing $500 in damage during an impromptu rumpy-pumpy on Tuesday, according to investigators.

Trammel and a friend were asked to leave the restaurant after staff caught them in the act, according to the arrest affidavit.

A sheriff’s deputy observed the defendant and her friend exiting the restroom and sitting at the bar.

According to the police report, Trammel claims that she and her friend were having an intimate moment in the bathroom, which caused the sink to break.

Trammel was charged with criminal mischief after the owner of the restaurant said he would support the charges.

She was released on her own recognizance from the county jail.

According to police reports, her sex partner was a man, but she was not charged in connection with the broken sink.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.