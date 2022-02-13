The owner of a deadly cobra has been apprehended after the highly venomous snake broke free from its enclosure in Grand Prairie.

The owner of a deadly cobra has been apprehended after the highly venomous snake escaped its confines and has yet to be found.

Lawrence Matl, 23, was apprehended for releasing his West African banded cobra snake, which is still on the loose in Grand Prairie, Texas.

A person may not intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence release or allow the release from captivity of a venomous nonindigenous snake, according to the Parks and Wildlife Code.

He’s being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Matl reported the snake missing from his Cherry Street home in August 2021, telling Animal Services officers that it had escaped its enclosure.

The agency searched for the missing cobra with the help of a venomous snake apprehension expert but were unable to find it.

Since then, no snake sightings have been reported, and residents have been urged to call 911 if they see any type of reptile that looks like a cobra.

“We’ve never dealt with a West African Banded Cobra before,” Grand Prairie Police Officer Mark Beseda told WFAA in August.

“This is a first for us, and it has put our officers on edge,” says one officer.

“We’re out in the grass, walking around the house, wondering if my next step will be on a poisonous snake.”

The Matl did, according to Grand Prairie Police, have a valid state-issued license to own the cobra.

Matl previously apologized for causing concern, telling NBC 5 that he believed his snake had become trapped between the walls of his house and died, or had died in the creek.

“I made a mistake, and I apologize to the community,” he admitted.

According to KTVT, the cobra is 6 feet long and is considered the largest of Africa’s true cobras by experts.

They can grow up to 10 feet in length.

According to the police department, possessing the snake is not illegal, but it does require a permit from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The possession of the snake was permitted by the Grand Prairie Police Department, according to a statement issued in August.

