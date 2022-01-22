The owner of a defunct nursing home chain in Pennsylvania has been charged with defrauding the government out of (dollar)30 million.

In Pennsylvania, the owner of a defunct nursing home chain has been charged with a (dollar)30 million fraud.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Harold Brubaker (TNS)

Joseph Schwartz, the owner of a defunct nursing home chain with ten locations in the Philadelphia area, was indicted by the US Attorney’s Office in New Jersey for allegedly failing to pay the IRS (dollar)29.5 million in payroll taxes from mid-2017 to June 2018.

In the spring of 2018, Schwartz’s Skyline Healthcare LLC, which had accumulated more than 100 nursing homes across the country in less than two years, experienced a rapid-fire collapse due to a lack of cash.

Emergency operators were put in place by regulators in Pennsylvania and several other states to protect thousands of people.

Schwartz’s meteoric rise and fall became a rallying point for advocates pushing for more thorough reviews of nursing home license applicants, which should include an assessment of an applicant’s financial strengths and abilities, as well as their track record in other states.

Industry experts questioned Skyline Healthcare’s rapid expansion.

Prosecutors are now pursuing Schwartz, a 62-year-old former insurance broker from Suffern, NY.

Schwartz was arrested in Arkansas last month on charges of overbilling Medicaid by $3.6 million.

On Wednesday, Nebraska’s attorney general filed a civil complaint alleging that Schwartz defrauded the state’s Medicaid program by failing to keep proper records of care, failing to disclose payments to related companies, and violating other Medicaid regulations.

Schwartz’s attorney, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office in New Jersey, is Robert Fedor of Cleveland, Ohio.

Fedor has yet to respond to a request for comment sent out on Friday.

The indictment was filed under seal by the US Attorney’s Office on Jan.

12. If you’re looking for a

It was released from its seal on Thursday.

Schwartz was apprehended by federal agents on Thursday.

He is now being held in home confinement in Suffern, though he is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges in Arkansas next week, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s office.

Some in the industry are wondering why Schwartz didn’t retire after selling his insurance brokerage, Oxford Coverage Inc., to Hub International Northeast Ltd. in 2015 for (dollar)22 million.

Instead, he stayed at Hub as a (dollar)300,000-a-year employee.

He also received commissions on insurance policies he sold to Skyline’s expanding nursing home empire….

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.