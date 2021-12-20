The owners of Soul Burritos have made the difficult decision to sell their business.

The owners of Soul Burritos have made the difficult decision to sell their company.

After nearly 14 years in business, the owners of Soul Burrito in Susquehanna Township have decided to sell.

Obi and Nicole Linton announced over the weekend that, as of January 1, they will no longer be working together.

They’re going to retire number one.

The couple said selling the business, which included two food trucks, was a bittersweet decision.

“It’s like a child starting college,” Obi explained.

“This was conceived by us.

We came up with the concept.

We faced a slew of challenges and roadblocks.

No matter how many challenges we faced, it was always onward and upward.”

After attending a food truck event in Maryland in 2008, the Lintons became interested in the vehicles.

It inspired them to follow their dreams and purchase and renovate a 25-foot truck from New York’s meat market.

Soul Burrito specialized in burritos, tacos, and homemade mac and cheese with bold, globally inspired flavors.

Over the years, the mobile business has grown to include a sit-down restaurant in Susquehanna Township’s Dauphin Plaza, a Harrisburg city restaurant, and a stand at Broad Street Market.

The Lintons considered franchising the food trucks at one point.

In 2019, the couple decided to consolidate their operations into a single location in Susquehanna Township, which included a small sit-down restaurant.

During the pandemic, they shifted their focus to wholesale sales to supermarkets.

The opportunity to sell came at a time when Linton and his partners were considering a return to retail and were in the process of purchasing a new building, according to Linton.

However, the decision was made due to a number of factors, including the pandemic and personal issues.

“Even though we were about to blow up, we didn’t want to keep trying to grow.”

Obi, a former Baltimore detective, said, “We’re at the top of the mountain as far as how far we were willing to go.”

The buyer is from out of state, according to the Lintons, and will not use the Soul Burrito name.

Along with the restaurant and one food truck, the couple is selling their Susquehanna Township commercial building on Progress Avenue.

According to them, grocery store retail sales are also coming to an end as inventory runs out.

For the seller, the sale is unquestionably emotional…

