The ownership of a century-old Cumberland County hardware store has changed.

A 114-year-old hardware store in Mechanicsburg has changed hands.

On January 1, Ritters True Value Hardware, located at 25 W Main St. in Mechanicsburg, was purchased.

Co-owner Kevin Fague, on the other hand, says the long-running hardware store will remain unchanged.

“On the 31st, we simply turned off the lights and turned them back on on the 1st,” he said.

The store employs a dozen people, all of whom were retained.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” he said.

Jack Ritter, the store’s former owner, is still a part-time employee.

And, according to Fague, the name will not change.

He stated, “It’s been there for over 100 years, and it’s not going anywhere.”

In 2019, he and his father, Michael, who owns the store with him, began talking to Jack Winchell, the store’s most recent owner.

The COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, slowed the buying process.

According to Fague, the Small Business Administration took some of its programs offline, removing a source of funding for the store purchase, which caused the deal to be delayed.

The Fagues are no strangers to taking over a long-established hardware store.

They bought Pague andamp; Fegan True Value in Shippensburg eight years ago. The store, which was founded in 1856 and is still in the same location, has grown over the years.

According to Fague, it is the oldest hardware store in the state.

They were also looking to grow.

“We’ve been in the hardware business since 2014 and have been looking to expand our current operation,” Fague explained.

Winchell stated in 2019 that he intended to retire and sell both the building and the hardware store in Mechanicsburg, as well as Ritters True Value Hardware Lemoyne.

The Lemoyne store closed in 2020.

Before buying the store in Mechanicsburg, Winchell worked there for a number of years.

He spent roughly 50 years at the store.

Winchell bought the building and business from Ritter, who had taken over the store from his father, who had taken over the store from Ritter’s grandfather, who had founded it.

