The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine may result in a ‘lower vulnerable people death toll than Europe,’ according to Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine could result in a ‘lower vulnerable people death toll than Europe,’ according to Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Clive Dix claims that the AZ jab’s long-lasting cellular immunity response could ‘last a lifetime.’

According to the former head of the UK’s vaccine taskforce, the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in vulnerable people may be resulting in a lower death toll in the UK than in Europe.

Clive Dix, who stepped down as interim director in May, claims that the AZ jab’s long-lasting cellular immunity response can “last a lifetime.”

The vaccine was approved in December of last year, and it was first distributed to the elderly and the most vulnerable members of society.

“If you look across Europe, with the rise in cases, there’s a corresponding lagged rise in deaths,” Mr Dix told The Daily Telegraph, “but not in the UK, and we have to understand that.”

“I personally believe that’s because the AstraZeneca vaccine was given to the majority of our vulnerable people,” he continued.

“We’ve seen early data that the Oxford jab produces a very durable cellular response, and if you’ve got a durable cellular immunity response, they can last for a long time,” Mr Dix told the newspaper.

“In some cases, it can be life-long.”

During the pandemic, AstraZeneca received both praise and criticism for its Covid vaccine, which was praised for being one of the first on the market and for being inexpensive compared to other vaccines.

Due to evidence that the OxfordAstraZeneca jab may be linked to extremely rare blood clots, Government advisers recommended that under-40s be offered alternatives.

Some European countries have also halted their use of the vaccine due to concerns about blood clots.

The Press Association contributed additional reporting.

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine may result in ‘lower vulnerable people death toll compared to Europe’