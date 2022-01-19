The painkilling, anxiety-relieving, and dementia-fighting jokes

Painkilling jokes, anxiety-relieving jokes, and dementia-relieving jokes

Experts suggest that instead of taking painkillers, we should share a good laugh with our loved ones.

When compared to those who laughed alone, Japanese researchers discovered that older people who laughed with friends and family on a regular basis were less likely to develop health problems.

In your seventies and eighties, giggling with grandchildren was linked to a 38% lower chance of needing assistance with daily tasks.

Meanwhile, giggling with a partner reduced the risk by 39%, and giggling with friends reduced the risk by 29%.

“It has long been thought that laughter in everyday life has health benefits,” said Dr. Kenji Takeuchi of Tohoku University in Japan, who led the study.

“However, most studies have concentrated solely on the frequency of laughter in everyday life, with little attention paid to the types of situations in which laughter occurs.”

For an average of six years, the researchers followed over 12,500 people aged 65 and up.

To identify factors associated with their wellbeing, the participants filled out questionnaires about how often they laughed and whether they did so alone (for example, while watching TV or reading) or with others.

In a separate study, the same group of researchers discovered that people who chuckled frequently were 40% less likely to develop dementia than people who hardly ever laughed.

We’ve compiled a list of the best family-friendly jokes to get you laughing your way to better health.

WHY couldn’t the pony sing? It was a small horse, after all.

In the snow, how do you find actor Will Smith? You follow the fresh prints.

WHAT DID ONE TOILET SAY TO THE OTHER? “You appear to be flushed.”

WHY couldn’t the sailor learn his alphabet?

DOCTOR, DOCTOR, I’m a wigwam and a marquee. The problem is that you’re too tense.

HALLOUMI, the cheese said to the mirror.

The photo was framed, which is why it ended up in jail.

WHY DID THE GRASSHOOT VISIT THE DOCTOR? He was jittery.

A football match is what illuminates a stadium.

The moon’s hair is cut by eclipsing it.

WHY should you bring extra socks to the golf course? In case you hit a hole in one.

A tuba toothpaste is found in the bathroom.

Laughter is also linked to lower cortisol levels, the body’s stress hormone.

It can boost the immune system by releasing a human growth hormone, according to some studies.

