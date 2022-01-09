The Pakistani army denies reports that a helicopter deal with Turkiye has been canceled.

The army of Pakistan denies that a helicopter deal with Turkiye has been canceled.

The army’s media wing says that rumors about T-129 ATAK helicopters are unfounded.

KARACHI

Pakistan’s army denied on Friday that it had canceled a T-129 ATAK helicopter deal with Turkiye, according to reports in the digital media.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army’s media wing, clarified in a statement that speculations about the cancellation of Pakistan’s T-129 ATAK helicopter deal with Turkiye are unfounded.

On January 10, he spoke at a press conference.

Explaining Pakistan’s defense procurement needs, Babar Iftikhar stated that Pakistan’s armed forces are constantly improving their capacity and upgrading technology while remaining aware of threats and operational requirements.

“A statement made by DG ISPR in response to a question about Pakistan’s deal with Turkey to purchase T-129 ATAK helicopters was misinterpreted on some digital media platforms.”

“It should be noted that Pakistan has never ruled out the possibility of purchasing military helicopters from Turkey.”

“All speculations in this regard are unfounded,” ISPR said.

Gen. David Petraeus, speaking about the situation along the country’s eastern border, said:

“Our adversary is constantly procuring the most up-to-date equipment,” Iftikhar said.

Any conventional imbalance in the region is extremely dangerous and could spark an arms race.”

The general stated that the situation on the western border with Afghanistan would remain challenging in 2021, owing to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

According to him, 94 percent of fence work on the Pak-Afghan border and 71% of fence work on the Pak-Iran border has been completed under a comprehensive border management regime.