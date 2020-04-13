The Pakistani film team has been stranded in Thailand due to the corona virus

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Leave a comment 

The 21-person crew of Mohib Mirza’s feature film “Ishrat – Made in China”, which has been stranded in Thailand for more than two weeks because the flights have been canceled due to the fear of a coronavirus pandemic, is expected to finally return on 14 April to Pakistan.

The actor Shamoon Abbasi, who is part of the unit with Sanam Saeed and Sara Loren, spoke of his hotel room in Kanchanaburi, a small but scenic town in the bosom of the mountains, about three and a half, with the tabloid Gulf News an hour’s drive from Bangkok, where they did a big shooting spell. The Durj star said: “We packed up [the shoot] over a fortnight ago. Since then we have been hiding in this hotel. “

He also said that giving (so many) stays for so many people for a few extra days put a huge strain on production budgets.

Abbasi complained that not every actor in the crew had come forward to put his weight behind Mirza, who was struggling with finances and other production-related issues. “It was your choice,” he added. “But I definitely got up and campaigned for the safe return not only of us, but of all the Pakistanis who are waiting to return home.” I was in constant contact with the Pakistani Ambassador to Thailand, Mr. Asim Iftikhar, and the advisor, Colonel Humayun Mujtaba. I also corresponded with Pakistani government officials and asked the actor community to intervene and become our voice in Pakistan. “

Previously, “Ishrat – Made in China” producer-director and leading actor Mirza published a video message on his Instagram account in which he addressed the Pakistani government, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the film producer association and actors’ Collective Trust (ACT), to arrange their safe return. He assured that the entire team was in good health and that every day, with the help of local paramedics, they had followed the necessary protocol on site and on site.

“Ishrat …” is supposed to be an action comedy. It also shows Nayyer Ejaz and fashion designer HSY as villains.

