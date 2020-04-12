The Pakistani Prime Minister is calling for debt relief to combat the Coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (Reuters). Pakistan has asked international interest groups for urgent debt relief for developing countries to help them more effectively manage the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Sunday.

Pakistan has registered 5,183 cases of the virus with 88 deaths. The country’s already battered economy has been hit hard by nationwide preventive barriers that have stalled economic activity and caused widespread unemployment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a video message released by the Federal Foreign Office that he was concerned that people in developing countries would die of hunger as a result of barriers.

“With a population of 220 million, the best stimulus package we can afford so far is $ 8 billion,” Khan said in the video, adding that highly indebted countries lack financial leeway for health and social care.

Pakistan, which has over $ 100 billion in debt to foreign lenders and spends most of its budget on debt servicing, launched a $ 900 million cash payment program last week for 12 million poor families who have become unemployed due to suspensions.

Khan said he appealed to world leaders, heads of financial institutions, and the United Nations Secretary-General to come together to announce a debt relief initiative for developing countries.

Pakistan will receive $ 1.4 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of the organization’s rapid finance instrument to fund the country’s response to the virus.

It is also in the first year of a three-year, $ 6 billion IMF program to support its troubled economy. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam editing by Frances Kerry)