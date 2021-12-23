The pandemic altered the UK job market, but it was more of a Great Churn than a Great Resignation.

It’s the sensible reaction to the strongest job market in a generation.

It’s a time for reflection – a time to sort through the jumbled information about what we’re allowed to do and what we’re not allowed to do, as well as consider what we want to do.

How do we want to spend our time once normalcy has returned? Many people appear to be coming to the conclusion that they do not want to work as hard as they did before the pandemic.

In the United Kingdom, the focus is on work-life balance, which has long been a concern but is now being mentioned more frequently.

The term “great resignation” is used in the United States because so many people appear to be quitting their jobs.

In China, the trend is to lie flat, tang ping, with young people opting out of stressful jobs and accepting that their career prospects will be limited.

All anecdotal evidence must be viewed with caution because people’s actions frequently differ significantly from their words.

However, the data does appear to back up this trend to some extent.

The so-called inactivity rate in the UK had been steadily rising from just over 70% in 2010 to well over 76 percent before the pandemic struck at the start of last year.

Then it plummeted, as one would expect.

Even though the number of unfilled positions is at an all-time high, it is now recovering but remains a full percentage point below the peak.

While full-time employment is at an all-time high, part-time employment is at an all-time low.

People over the age of retirement, on the other hand, appear to be rejecting work as well.

We’re not sure why, but it could be related to limiting the number of times they meet new people.

Not everyone can work from home, Zooming meetings and pedaling their Peloton bikes.

Or perhaps the rise in house prices has paved the way for people to retire early, downsize, and invest the extra money.

