The pandemic is driving expectant mothers in the United States to adopt home births

Like many expectant mothers, Gina Conley is nervous. But there is much more to fear these days: a virulent outbreak overwhelms the hospitals and convinces pregnant women to choose the relative safety of a home birth.
“I don’t have to go to a hospital where a lot of the sick and staff may be exposed to the coronavirus,” said the 32-year-old from North Carolina.
The pandemic has struck country after country, devastating the economy, messing up public institutions, and causing around 400,000 infections in the United States – over 12,000 of them fatal.
© SAUL LOEB
Ashley Esposito, 35, is considering giving birth at home to minimize the risk of contracting the new coronavirus
Because medical wards become battlefields in the war against this impending threat, the choice of place of birth is a dilemma that many expectant mothers did not have to reckon with.
Fear of infection, staff and drug shortages and increasingly strict rules for visitors are causing more and more women to avoid hospitals.
But expectant mothers have to balance fears about their newborns and concerns about their own health with the prohibitive cost of having a baby at home.
Conley, who is seven months pregnant, said she would pay more than $ 4,000 to cover home delivery benefits, the largest of which is usually the midwife.
“It’s definitely not cheap, but with the birth experience we want, with a lot less fear – we felt it was worth it,” the fitness coach told AFP.
Home birth is considered “out of the network” in many plans in the US Byzantine health insurance ecosystem, and couples are rarely lucky enough to be fully covered.
– ‘No option’ –
Ashley Esposito, a 35-year-old data specialist from the port city of Baltimore on the east coast, expects to spend up to $ 8,000 in advance.
“You pay all that amount of money, especially given the financial situation, you know – there are people from my husband’s job who have been fired,” Esposito told AFP.
“Nothing is 100 percent guaranteed.”
Esposito has included its name on a list of 1,300 people who have signed a petition asking Maryland health insurers to better record births at home.
Like many expectant mothers, she is concerned about new anti-infection rules passed by some hospitals that limit the number of people that can be in the delivery room.
“This is our first healthy baby, so it is not an option for me that my husband is not there,” said Esposito, who performed in vitro fertilization after two miscarriages.
In New York, hospitals had excluded husbands or partners from delivery rooms until Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped in last month and signed a decree that no women had to give birth alone. Jordan Perez, 30, will soon reach full term in Homer, Alaska, where she has decided to have her baby at home.
“I always wanted to have a home birth, but my midwives team didn’t offer home birth before the virus appeared,” said Perez, who sells cosmetic products.
“I think a week ago they said, ‘OK, let’s get started. We can make it with the virus that happens,’” she added.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says hospitals remain safe places to give birth as health care prepares for the worst in a historic crisis.
Even so, midwives are struggling to cope with the sudden boom in demand for their home birth expertise.
Of the approximately 12,000 certified midwives and midwives in America, an estimated 3,000 practice outside hospitals.
– zoom dates –
“We usually have between four and six (births) a month … and now we’re up to eight a month, and we actually have ten in July,” said certified midwife nurse Mairi Breen Rothman.
Her practice – M.A.M.A.S., just outside of Washington – has hired a third midwife, her schedule is fully booked until August, and she has had to turn away potential customers.
Midwives are forced to change their way of working to prevent the virus from spreading. They reduce home visits, see patients through online tools like zoom, and wear face masks.
Rothman makes patients wait in the car rather than in the waiting room and asks them to leave their personal belongings before going to the exam.
“Customers come to the house and text us from their car. When the person in front of them is gone, we tell them they can come in. They come through the separate entrance to the door,” she said.
After the exam, when the patient leaves, the staff wipes any surfaces that may have been touched, as well as door knobs, light switches, clinical devices, and so on.
“We clean the bathroom. And then we call the next person who comes in,” Rothman says with a nervous laugh.
Esposito, who plans to give birth while seeing part of the “Lord of the Rings” saga, said she would not take any chances once her child is born into a world that has changed almost overnight.
“I will only stay in my bladder for the most part,” she said.
“I don’t think we will have much to do with people other than Skype.”