The parents of a student charged in a Michigan school shooting have requested a lower bail amount.

DETROIT — The parents of a teen charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school didn’t expect him to commit violence and are “devastated” like the rest of the community, according to a lawyer who requested a lower bond on Wednesday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and have been held in custody on a $500,000 bond since their arrest on December.

They’re accused of allowing Ethan Crumbley to have access to a gun and failing to remove him from school when he was summoned about his writings before the November shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley sent a text message to her son that day, telling him “don’t do it,” according to defense attorney Shannon Smith, but Smith claims it was a plea for him not to kill himself after the shooting at Oxford High School had already occurred and the gun had gone missing from home.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged with murder and other crimes as an adult.

In a court filing, Smith and co-counsel Mariell Lehman stated, “The Crumbleys, like every parent and community member, are devastated by the school shooting.”

“The last thing they expected was for a school shooting to occur, or for their son to be the perpetrator.”

Smith requested that their bond be reduced to $100,000.

She stated that if they were released from jail, they would be required to wear an electronic monitor.

Karen McDonald, the prosecutor for Oakland County, has stated that a lower bond would be unacceptable.

The Crumbleys were apprehended at a Detroit art studio just hours after charges were filed on December.

They weren’t trying to flee, Smith said, because they planned to appear the next day at a different court that handles Saturday arraignments.

“It’s clear from Ms.’s media appearances that she’s a liar.

The charges against the parents were “filed out of anger and filed in an effort to send a message to gun owners,” Smith said of the charges against the parents.

The new bond request is not expected to be considered by a judge until January.

This story was written by The Associated Press’ Ed White.

Ed White can be found on Twitter at https://twitter.com/edwritez.

