The Parliament of South Africa has caught fire in Cape Town.

Although the fire appears to be under control, South Africa’s public works minister described the incident as a “very sad day for our democracy.”

A major fire has engulfed South Africa’s parliament buildings in Cape Town, sending flames and a massive plume of smoke through the roof visible for miles.

The fire in the building that houses the national legislature destroyed offices and caused some ceilings to collapse.

Around 70 firefighters were still battling the blaze more than seven hours after it started, according to Jermaine Carelse, a spokesman for Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service.

Although the legislature was closed for the holidays and no injuries were reported, authorities are investigating how the fire started and reviewing video camera footage.

While visiting the scene, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that a person was “being held and is being questioned” by police in connection with the fire.

The situation is now under control, according to Patricia de Lille, South Africa’s Public Works Minister, and the fire in the National Council of Provinces, the upper house, has been put out.

She explained, “There is an extractor that is pulling all the smoke from the Old Assembly out over the National Assembly.”

“The National Assembly remains secure.”

“We don’t know where the fire began,” she said, adding that it was a “very sad day for our democracy” and that “parts of the ceilings” had collapsed inside.

Security guards discovered the fire in third-floor offices early in the morning, and it quickly spread to the National Assembly chamber.

The area surrounding the parliament buildings has been cordoned off, and it is close to St George’s Cathedral, which hosted Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral on Saturday.

The National Assembly is housed in three sections of the parliament complex, the oldest of which dates from 1884 and the other two of which were built in the 1920s and 1980s.

According to de Lille, the fire started in the old Parliament building, which is located behind the National Assembly.

She said firefighters “have the situation under control” during the briefing, but the fire quickly spread to the current Parliament building.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Speaker of Parliament, also cautioned against speculation that the attack was planned.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Cape Town fire: Fire breaks out in South Africa Parliament