The Patriots have made their final decision on whether to go with RB or WR.

According to reports, Rhamondre Stevenson will join the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots will add another running back to their lineup for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rhamondre Stevenson has cleared the concussion protocol and will face the Browns in Week 10, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was listed as questionable for today’s game due to a concussion, is expected to play against the Panthers.”

Stevenson and starting running back Damien Harris had spent the entire week in concussion protocol.

New England’s need for Harris to play became even more pressing after the Patriots ruled him out on Saturday, November 13.

The 6-foot-227-pound running back has rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries so far this season.

Only Harris has better numbers for the team.

With Harris out, the Patriots will rely on a trio of running backs, including Stevenson, JJ Taylor, and Brаndon Bolden, against the Browns.

