The patron saint of the Catholic Church is St.

According to The Daily Item in Sunbury, a Montour County jury today found a Missouri man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting at a Super 8.

David Downing, a 35-year-old St. Louis resident, has been charged with homicide.

In the death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, Louis was charged with criminal homicide on an open count.

Potts had been staying and working at a motel in Valley Township, near Interstate 80, for a short time.

According to the Daily Item, Downing was found guilty of additional charges including carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by an all-female jury.

A sentencing date will be set at a later time.

Dowling initially denied any knowledge of Potts’ death, but later admitted to shooting him, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Downing’s girlfriend had allegedly raped him at the motel, according to police.

The 25-year-old, who was also from Missouri, told police she had been raped several times by three men and that her 9mm Taurus pistol with a 12-round magazine had been stolen.

According to an affidavit filed by police, Dowling told them he was staying at a nearby motel and had left it to go to the Super 8.

He told her to park the car while she was driving, according to the affidavit.

He claimed he took the weapon she reported stolen and went to the Super 8’s second-floor balcony, where he met Potts.

According to the affidavit, they entered a room, started smoking marijuana, and Downing confronted him about the alleged rape.

After a fight, Downing said he fired the pistol one to three times, striking Potts in the head, according to police.

According to police, he then exited the room, returned to his car, and put the pistol in the glovebox.

A maintenance employee discovered a body in a room next to the one where the woman claimed to have been raped, prompting state police to return to the motel.