The ‘Pay at Pump’ rule at supermarkets has been explained, with drivers being charged £99 for filling up their car.

The ‘Pay at Pump’ rule at supermarkets has been explained, with drivers being charged £99 to fill up their cars.

The way people pay for gas is changing.

In comparison to the previous £1 fee, some supermarkets now charge a pre-authorization fee of up to £99.

With supermarkets like Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Asda introducing a new way of filling up, the way people pay for gas is about to change.

Previously, all Pay at Pump transactions were authorized by requesting a £1 transaction from the cardholder’s card issuer before taking payment for the fuel value one to three days later.

However, as of now, the pre-authorization limit has been increased to £99, implying that your bank may place a temporary hold of up to £99 while you fill up.

Visa and Mastercard implemented the change within the last year, and as a result, the actual amount is deducted from your account immediately after the transaction, and the pre-authorized amount is cancelled immediately.

What you need to know is as follows:

According to Visa and MasterCard’s new requirements, the supermarket will request a £100 pre-authorization before beginning the fueling process to ensure customers have “sufficient funds” to pay for the fuel they use.

“When the transaction is complete, the Pay at Pump terminal will send a message to your bank with the actual transaction amount that will be charged to the customer; the pre-authorisation amount will be almost immediately released back to the customer’s account,” Sainsbury’s explained on their website.

“With the implementation of this change, customers will be able to see the actual value of fuel dispensed in their bank account almost immediately.”

“Previously, customers had a £1 pre-authorization deducted from their account to verify that their card was valid before they started filling up.

“The exact cost of the fuel would then appear on the customer’s account one or two days after the transaction, making it difficult for customers to track available spend,” says the company.

Tesco is currently experimenting with a £99 pre-authorization payment at a few stations.

Customers should be aware that there may be “a small number of occasions” when their card issuer does not update their balance in real time, according to the supermarket.

“We’ll only charge you for what you’re paying for.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy