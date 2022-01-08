The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has imposed travel restrictions on some roads ahead of a wintry mix forecast for Sunday.

PennDOT has imposed travel restrictions on some roads ahead of a wintry mix forecast for Sunday.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a schedule of road restrictions for Sunday, including some that will take effect this evening.

A winter weather advisory is currently in effect for Central Pennsylvania.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, it will begin at 5 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.

Forecasters predict freezing rain and sleet in the mid-state starting around 2 a.m.

The following are the limitations:

10 p.m. on Saturday

Tier 1: no tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles (motorhomes); school buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches; and motorcycles.

It’s eleven o’clock in the evening.

All school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVsmotorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Until midnight on Sunday.

Tier 3 — only loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices are allowed.

It’s two o’clock in the morning.

Only loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices are permitted in Tier 3.

