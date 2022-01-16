The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is responsible for transportation in the state of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is known as PennDOT.

In preparation for the arrival of winter weather later today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are modifying planned vehicle restrictions announced yesterday.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates may be implemented depending on changing conditions, according to a press release.

Any restrictions will be communicated through a variety of channels, including variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website, and smartphone apps.

According to the press release, drivers can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

The change will go into effect at 3 p.m.

Vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways on Sunday under Tier 2 of the Commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The policy will go into effect at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways under Tier 3 of the Commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The new policy will take effect at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways under Tier 2 of the Commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The switch will go into effect at 5 p.m.

Vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways on Sunday under Tier 3 of the Commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The change takes effect at 7:00 p.m.

Vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roads on Sunday as part of Tier 2 of the Commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The policy will go into effect at 11 p.m.

According to Tier 3 of the Commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, the following highways will be closed to traffic on Sunday:

Tier 2 restrictions prohibit the following vehicles from operating on affected roadways:

Except for loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices, no commercial vehicles are permitted on Tier 3 restricted roads.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs, motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are prohibited on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

During the storm, PennDOT advises motorists to stay off the roads as much as possible.

If you must travel, take care, drive slowly, and keep an eye on the weather forecast.

As freezing temperatures are expected during this event, drivers should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.

Even wet roads can become icy in the winter.

