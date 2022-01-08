The Pennsylvania Farm Show begins with a return to a more regular schedule.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show was shortened a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors flocked to the complex parking lot on Saturday for the 106th edition, which promised a return to a more regular schedule.

And on Saturday, thousands of animals ranging from cows, horses, pigs, and even baby chickens flocked to The Complex andamp; Expo Center’s unique 24-acre facility.

Visitors were assisted by Margo Schler of Organic Bell andamp; Evans while watching up to 400 baby chicks scurry around in a see-through pen.

She believes the farm show is an excellent opportunity for people to learn more about Pennsylvania agriculture.

Schler said, “I believe this is an important educational opportunity in terms of connecting the public to where food comes from.”

Schler grew up on a chicken farm, helping her father, Scott Schler, owner of Organic Bell and Evans, raise chickens and learning the family business at a young age.

Schler currently oversees “anything feathers on” at Bell and Evans, a 125-year-old company.

She is the fifth generation of her family to work on the farm.

“We look forward to using this opportunity to demonstrate not only how we are unique in the industry, but also how we can help others.”

But it’s also important for people to understand the basics of where a chicken comes from.

“They aren’t just from the supermarket,” Schler explained.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs through January if you want to see farm animals.

15 at the Cameron and Maclay Streets Farm Show Complex.

The event is free to attend, but parking costs (dollar)15.

Visitors who are unable to attend the farm show in person can view popular aspects of the event online.

READ MORE: Milton Hershey School students will be exhibiting cows at the Farm Show in 2022.