The Pennsylvania legislature’s redacted legal bills defy a court ruling and leave taxpayers in the dark.

The redacted legal bills in the Pennsylvania legislature defy a court ruling and leave taxpayers in the dark.

Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA and Sam Janesch of The Caucus contributed to this story.

HARRISBURG — In May, Republican legislators in control of the state House and Senate hired the Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s chair to represent them in legal matters for (dollar)575 an hour.

Lawrence Tabas, one of the state’s top election lawyers, and his law firm charged the chambers more than (dollar)36,000 for 78 hours of work in less than three weeks, according to records.

Tabas’ contribution to the legislature, on the other hand, remains a mystery.

According to an ongoing investigation by The Caucus and Spotlight PA, Republican leaders redacted all details about his work from his contract and other public records, extending a stubborn pattern of secrecy surrounding the legislature’s agreements with private lawyers into 2021.

The House and Senate completely blacked out the reasons for hiring the private law firm in eight cases that began or continued to be billed in 2021, according to records obtained through a Right-to-Know request.

In other cases, lawmakers drafted contracts with outside law firms that were so ambiguous that it was impossible to tell what the case was about.

Those leaders have done so in defiance of a 2013 decision by the state’s highest court, which ruled that general descriptions of legal services, as well as the identity of those represented, are public information.

The redactions are being challenged by the Caucus and the Spotlight PA.

Following the state Supreme Court’s decision, a panel of Commonwealth Court judges wrote that “where the taxpayers are footing the bill for legal services, they are entitled to know the general nature of the services provided for the fees charged.”

Legislative leaders spend millions of dollars in taxpayer money each year to hire private law firms through a closed-door process that, unlike other state contracts, has almost no public oversight.

According to a previous investigation, these contracts are frequently given to law firms that contribute to legislators’ campaign coffers.

