The Pennsylvania redistricting panel is nearing the end of its work on the House and Senate maps.

The Pennsylvania redistricting commission is nearing the end of the process to finish the maps for the House and Senate.

This piece is part of a year-long investigation into gerrymandering and redistricting in Pennsylvania.

It’s possible thanks to the help of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project dedicated to election integrity and voting access.

Spotlight PA’s Kate Huangpu contributed to this story.

HARRISBURG — Before voting on final versions of the maps, the panel charged with drawing Pennsylvania’s new legislative districts must now consider over 6,000 comments received during a month-long public comment period.

According to the state constitution, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, which is made up of top party leaders and is chaired by an independent member, has until mid-February to make changes to its proposed House and Senate maps.

After the panel approves its final versions, “any aggrieved person” has 30 days to file a lawsuit in Pennsylvania Supreme Court challenging one or both maps.

That date clashes with January.

The state’s top election official has set a deadline of April 24 for final maps in order to keep the spring primary on track this year.

Republicans in control of the legislature have been adamant about not moving the May election.

“It is still my hope that we will be able to approve a final plan without using the full 30-day period that the state constitution allows,” Mark Nordenberg, the commission’s chair, told Spotlight PA.

Every ten years, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission is in charge of redrawing the state House and Senate maps to account for population changes.

The panel started meeting in the spring of last year and released preliminary maps in mid-December, kicking off the public comment period.

The state House map has sparked outrage among Republican lawmakers, who have labeled it a Democratic gerrymander that could significantly shift the balance of power within the GOP-controlled chamber.

Redistricting reform advocates, on the other hand, argue that the creation of more seats that could be won by Democrats is the result of decades of partisan gerrymandering against the minority party, as well as population shifts in the southeast over the last decade that favor Democratic-leaning areas.

In comparison to the current map, nonpartisan analyses show that the proposed map improves on fairness metrics mandated by the Pennsylvania Constitution, but still has a partisan bias toward…

