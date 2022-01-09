The Pennsylvania redistricting panel receives public feedback on proposed House and Senate maps.

The Pennsylvania redistricting panel receives public input on proposed House and Senate maps.

Over 50 Pennsylvanians from all corners of the state attended two days of hearings to give their input on where state House and Senate district boundaries should be drawn.

Municipal officials, college students, business people, community activists, citizen mappers, and others spoke to the five-member Legislative Reapportionment Commission about the commission’s preliminary maps.

Two more hearings are scheduled for the commission, which is chaired by former University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Mark Nordenberg and includes leaders of the House and Senate Republican and Democratic caucuses.

It has also received about 1,800 suggestions for changes through its website portal.

The commission is taking suggestions until January.

After that, he or she has 30 days to vote on the final maps.

Those who disagree with the commission’s final maps can sue in the state Supreme Court.

The state constitution mandates that the state House and Senate districts be redrawn every ten years to reflect population changes.

Compact, contiguous districts with nearly equal populations are required, with municipal splits avoided unless absolutely necessary.

Throughout the six-hour hearings on Thursday and Friday, it was clear that few people were happy with the preliminary map, which included the midstate.

Former Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste urged the commission to rework the House map in order to preserve the county’s four community hubs: upper Dauphin, Hershey, Lower Paxton Township, and Harrisburg.

According to Haste, dividing the capital city and combining its parts with surrounding areas, could result in Harrisburg being “represented by two different House members and there’s a very good chance that neither would live in the City of Harrisburg.”

“That doesn’t appear to be the case.”

Jean Handley of Harrisburg expressed no opinion on the Harrisburg split that would result in the formation of the 103rd House District.

Parts of the West Shore would be included in this district, which would span the Susquehanna River.

She described it as a shared area for residents on both sides of the river with recreation, shopping, restaurants, and medical care.

“There are significant differences between the East and West shores that may present challenges for a legislator,” she added.