The Pentagon admits to killing 132 civilians in operations in 2019

The Pentagon has acknowledged the deaths of 132 civilians during 2019 in US military operations in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, according to a report released Wednesday. The report also indicates that 91 civilians were injured in these operations, mostly air, but also land.

Most of those deaths, 108 specifically, occurred in Afghanistan in the context of attacks against Al Qaeda, the Islamic State (IS) and the Taliban. In the same country, 75 civilians were injured in those operations.

The Pentagon explains in its report that its efforts in 2019 “initially focused on attacking the Taliban aggressively to urge the group to take part in negotiations to end the Afghan war.”

“The level of violence increased as the year progressed as the Taliban carried out attacks in an attempt to increase their negotiating influence during the peace talks,” the US Defense Department details. The peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban was finally signed in February 2020.

Behind Afghanistan, the country with the most civilians killed -21- and wounded -11- by US forces was Syria, in the framework of the war against the Islamic State. In the same framework, but in Iraq, one civilian died and two were wounded.

All of these operations occurred between January and March 2019, when the United States and its allies gave control of the territory that had been in the hands of IS during its proclaimed caliphate. In Somalia, two civilians were killed and three wounded during US operations against the Somali jihadist group Al Shabab and the Islamic State.

The Pentagon notes that throughout 2019 it carried out 63 airstrikes in Somalia in support of local forces to prevent these groups from taking control of areas without state control. Finally, the US Department of Defense It says that in its operations in Libya against the Islamic State and in Yemen against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQPA) and ISIS itself, there were no civilian casualties.

Trump vetoes “insulting” resolution preventing him from going to war with Iran

US President Donald Trump vetoed on Wednesday a resolution passed by Congress last February that prevents him from taking any military action against Iran without first requesting permission from the Legislature, and which the president considered “very insulting”.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump explained that his veto, the seventh he has announced since assuming power in January 2017, is against a resolution that was intended to signal him to end the use of the Armed Forces in hostilities against Iran. and which considered that Congress should not have approved.

“This was a very insulting resolution presented by Democrats as part of a strategy to win the election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party,” said Trump, who accused the “few Republicans” who supported the resolution of playing for the Democratic Party.

Trump pointed out that the resolution is based on “misunderstandings of facts and laws”, stating that “the USA he is not involved in the use of force against Iran. ” The initiative was approved by senators six weeks after the White House ordered the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimaní, considered a hero in the Persian country.

Similarly, Trump argued that the resolution could have “greatly damaged” its ability to protect the United States, its allies and its partners. “The resolution implies that the President’s constitutional authority to use military force is limited to defending the United States and its forces against impending attacks. That is incorrect. We live in a hostile world of evolving threats, and the Constitution recognizes that the President must be able to anticipate the next moves of our adversaries and take swift and decisive action in response. That was what I did! ”He sentenced in the four-paragraph statement. .