The Pentagon has issued rules to combat the rise of extremism in the military.

Associated Press’ LOLITA C BALDOR

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon officials are issuing detailed new rules prohibiting service members from actively participating in extremist activities, warning that extremism in the ranks is on the rise.

The new guidelines come nearly a year after some current and former service members took part in a riot at the US Capitol, which prompted a broad review of the department.

Fewer than 100 military members are known to have been involved in substantiated cases of extremist activity in the past year, according to senior defense officials, but they warn that the number could rise given recent spikes in domestic violent extremism, particularly among veterans.

Officials say the new policy aims to make sure troops understand what they can and can’t do while still protecting their First Amendment free speech rights.

It is also much more specific about social media for the first time.

The new policy outlines the prohibited activities in detail, which include advocating terrorism or supporting the overthrow of the government, as well as fundraising or rallying on behalf of an extremist group, and “liking” or reposting extremist views on social media.

The rules also state that in order to hold someone accountable, commanders must determine two things: that the action was an extremist activity as defined by the rules, and that the service member “actively participated” in that prohibited activity.

Previous policies prohibited extremist activities but did not go into as much detail, nor did they specify the two-step process for determining who should be held responsible.

According to a senior defense official, what was wrong yesterday is still wrong today.

However, according to several officials, when a study group spoke with service members this year, many wanted clearer definitions of what was and wasn’t allowed.

Because the new rules have not yet been made public, the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The military has known for some time that there are a few white supremacists and other extremists among its ranks.

However, after it became clear that military veterans and some current service members were extremists, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other leaders launched a broader campaign to root out extremism in the force.

