The ‘perfect party’ bag is a hit with Primark customers, and it’s perfect for the New Year.

Primark customers are obsessed with the ‘perfect party’ bag, which is perfect for the New Year.

Primark has recently been keeping up with the latest fashion trends in clothing and accessories, and now everyone is swooning over their handbag, which has been dubbed the “perfect party” bag.

Primark customers are swooning over the retailer’s latest party essentials, and their newest bag is ideal for the New Year.

The budget retailer took to Instagram to share a photo of the stunning sparkling bag with the caption: “The perfect party bag doesn’t exi…”

The Diamante Crossbody Bag is only £8 or €10(dollar)12, depending on where you live.

The ‘Black All Over Diamante Crossbody Bag’ can be found here on the internet.

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Primark wrote on their website, “Accessories collection in need of an update? Our range of studded must-haves are the perfect finishing touches to a simple outfit.”

Our studded collection has plenty of options for adding edge to a feminine dress or adding wow factor to a basic blazer and trouser combo.

“Mix and match your favorites, or go for a coordinated look with matching arm candy and footwear.

With gold studs and quilted detailing, choose from classic black, versatile nude, or bold emerald green.”

Thousands flocked to the comment section after seeing it and began tagging their friends and family.

“Boys and Girls, THIS IS THE BAG!!! WE NEED IT!!!!!NOW!!!!!,” one wrote, followed by a series of fire emojis.

“Obsessed!” exclaimed another.

“Gorgeous,” said a third person.