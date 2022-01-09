The pervert optician who sexually assaulted two patients is let off the hook.

The pervert optician who sexually assaulted two patients gets off easy.

Ian Jordan pounced on one victim at a house in Jordanhill, Glasgow, after claiming to be able to assist with a medical problem.

Jordan had previously molested a patient at his Ayr practice.

During his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, the 64-year-old had denied the charges.

Last September, he was found guilty of sexual and indecent assault charges.

Sheriff Lindsay Wood placed Jordan under 24-month supervision and tagged him for six months, requiring him to stay indoors between the hours of 9.30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Jordan, who now lives in County Durham, was also ordered to pay £5,000 in compensation to each victim and was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

“The offenses you know are bad enough and caused considerable stress to both women,” the sheriff told him.

“The situation is made worse by the fact that they were committed on your patients while you were posing as an optician, and you betrayed the women’s trust.”

“What you did was shocking, and it appears to me that you are still in denial, as you have shown no remorse in your background report.”

The optician was struck off in 2018 after making sensational claims that tinted lenses could help people with autism and brain injuries.

He’d seen thousands of patients from all over the world.

Jordan, on the other hand, was chastised by the General Optical Council for showing “disregard for the scope of his practice and the potential risks” to others.

In the meantime, Jordan’s two sexual assault victims bravely testified against him.

Jordan had come to see her after an earlier conversation about her neurological disorder, according to a 42-year-old woman.

She described how he walked in while she was trying to get dressed, according to prosecutor Mark Allan.

They then sat on the sofa to discuss various lenses.

“He did not seem interested in that – the conversation was rude and lewd,” the woman continued.

“He wanted to know about my sex life.”

He began to touch me, slipping his hand beneath my t-shirt and onto my back.

“He was on the move.”

