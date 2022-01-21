The Philadelphia Eagles surprise a Pennsylvania native who became famous after being hit by a car while reporting on TV.

Tori Yorgey, a West Virginia TV reporter, has had a busy week.

She was hit by a car while reporting live for WSAZ on Wednesday.

The video of the accident (which you can see here) went viral on Thursday, and Yorgey received a lot of praise for being able to continue her live report after the accident.

While calling in to WIP on Friday, the Philadelphia native and self-professed Eagles fan was pleasantly surprised to learn that her favorite player, defensive end Brandon Graham, was on the line.

Angelo said, “Tori, say hello to Brandon Graham.”

“Good morning, good morning,” Graham expressed his greetings.

“Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,”

That’s impossible.

Oh my goodness, hello.

I really like you.

Tori apologized, “Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry.”

“Hey, Tori, I saw your video.

You’re like when actors fall down the stairs and the show continues.

“I liked how you approached it,” BG said.

“This is the most bizarre morning call I’ve ever received.”

“Thank you so much,” she expressed her gratitude.

On Feb. 1, the 25-year-old Yorgey will leave West Virginia and join WTAE in Pittsburgh.

1 as a late-night reporter.

According to the Post-Gazette of Pittsburgh,

She will always be a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan, but she has no qualms about supporting Pittsburgh’s teams.

She even mentioned the Steagles, a 1943 NFL team that combined the Eagles and Steelers, as a reminder that Pennsylvania’s football teams and fans can coexist peacefully.

She explained, “I have to root for all Philadelphia sports teams.”

“If that wasn’t the case, my mother wouldn’t be happy.”

However, I believe we can still be friends.”

During the 2022 regular season, Yorgey’s loyalty will be tested when the Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.

