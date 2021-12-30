The Philippine president has apologized for the delays in aid to typhoon victims.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has apologized for the delays in getting aid to victims of a typhoon that struck the archipelago country last week.

“Let me begin by asking for your forgiveness,” Duterte told typhoon survivors in the province of Negros Oriental.

Duterte visited the province on Wednesday to deliver aid.

According to the Manila Bulletin, Duterte said, “There is a law that prevents me from declaring a state of calamity and using government funds to buy everything you need.”

The typhoon killed at least 389 people and injured 1,146 others, according to the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, with 64 people still missing.

Before declaring a state of calamity, the damage assessment took time, and other reports were required, according to the Filipino president, in order to expedite rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts.

“That’s all there is to it.”

That’s the problem.”

“I can’t use the money or make a declaration without the report,” Duterte explained.

“Please accept our apologies; the government is very strict about this.”

I don’t want to put the people who are distributing the aid in danger if the system isn’t followed because they could face jail time,” he added.

During a meeting with officials in Cebu city on Thursday, Duterte said the military and police were given “instruction to use their assets in relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

Rai is the most powerful typhoon to strike the Philippines this year.

The typhoon, which topped out at 195 km/h (121 mph), knocked out power and wreaked havoc on the southeastern islands.

In many parts of the country, the typhoon wreaked havoc, destroying roads and knocking out power after poles were ripped out as the storm ripped through townships.

Electricity has been restored in 154 cities and municipalities, but only 115 have fully restored telecommunications, according to Filipino officials.

Philippines soldiers have been dispatched to help with the search and rescue operation.

Bicol, the Western Visayas, the Central Visayas, the Eastern Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Mimaropa, and Caraga are the most affected regions.