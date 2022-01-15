The Philippines has finalized a deal to buy India’s BrahMos missile system.

The Philippines’ defense minister has confirmed a deal with India to buy the BrahMos anti-ship missile system for (dollar)374.96 million.

Delfin Lorenzana said the contract, which was negotiated with the Indian government, includes “delivery of three batteries, training for operators and maintainers, as well as the necessary Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package,” in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

He said the coastal defense regiment of the Philippine Marines will be the “primary employer of this modern strategic defense capability,” which was conceptualized in 2017 and approved by the presidency for inclusion in the Horizon 2 Priority Projects in 2020.

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, planes, or land.

It was created as part of a joint venture between India’s Defense Research and Development Organization and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, which was established in 1998.