The Philippines will receive Turkish Aerospace’s Atak helicopters.

TAI is in the process of bidding and negotiating with Malaysia for the Turkish-made advanced jet trainer Hurjet, according to the company’s CEO.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the CEO of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), two Atak helicopters will be delivered to the Philippines on Saturday.

“Including these two, we have exported six Atak helicopters,” Temel Kotil said at a mass opening ceremony for 16 factories that will operate in the Ankara Space and Aerospace Industry Zone, an engineering hub for the manufacture of Turkey’s first indigenous combat aircraft Turkish Fighter.

TAI also sold Hurkus training planes to Niger, a West African country, according to Kotil.

“Hurjet, an advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft, will fly for the first time in 2023, our republic’s centennial year, and will be delivered in 2025,” he said.

Turkey as we know it today was founded in 1923, and it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023.

According to Kotil, the company is in the process of bidding and negotiating with Malaysia for the purchase of 18 Hurjet aircraft.